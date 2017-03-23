Christopher Polk/Getty Images
For Scarlett Johansson, being a working mom is something to be proud of.
After filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Romain Dauriac, the four-time Golden Globe nominee has resumed life with her 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, as a single woman.
Since the news of their secret summer split became public, Dauriac's lawyer Hal Mayerson has blamed the actress' work for causing a runaround in his client's life. "Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child's life based on Ms. Johansson's shooting schedule," he told the Associated Press (via The Hollywood Reporter.)
However, the star doesn't view her job as a detriment, but as a benefit to both herself and her toddler. "I am so proud to do a job that I love to do and that I've worked really hard at to get where I am," she said during an interview on ITV1. "To be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and see that her mom is an independent woman making it happen—it's really important for me."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
As for what she thinks about Dauriac today, don't hold you're breath because she won't be talking about it.
"As a devoted mother and private person, and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," she told E! News in a statement.
"Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."
Meanwhile, Dauriac continues to focus on securing custody of his daughter with her best interests in mind.
"He wants [Scarlett] to be involved with her daughter, desperately, but you can't have schedules switching all the time," Mayerson told E! News. "How do you explain that to a child? She's allowed to have her career, and there will be a certain degree of flexibility—but not to suit her schedule or Mr. Dauriac's. It will be one that suits the child."