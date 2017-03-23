Kate Middleton expressed her sympathy Thursday for those affected by the recent terror attack in London, before speaking candidly about another issue close to her heart: Motherhood.

A driver mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge Wednesday, killing two people and injuring at least 40 more, including teenagers, before he burst through the gates of the British parliament building and fatally stabbed an unarmed policeman before officers shot him dead. It marked the deadliest attack in London since four Islamic suicide bombers killed 52 people on the city's transport system in 2005.

"I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday's terrible attack in Westminster," the Duchess of Cambridge said at the launch of a film series about parental mental health at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in London. "We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we're here to talk about."