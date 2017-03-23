Get ready to meet Emilia Urquiza (Kate del Castillo), the first lady of Mexico in Ingobernable. Emilia has big plans to improve her country, but things don't exactly turn out the way she'd expect, partly thanks to her husband, President Diego Nava (Erik Hayser). She's leaving him, but in a Scandal-like twist, the divorce doesn't go through…thanks to death.
Ingobernable is the first Spanish-language original drama for Netflix. "I feel so lucky that Netflix supports me in so many ways and they've been supportive throughout my situation and bringing the show to the United States…I'm very grateful for that," del Castillo told E! News.
At the center of Ingobernable (which translates to uncontrollable) is one kick-butt character who, in some instances, must actually kick her way through obstacles.
"Every woman should know the power we have with our legs. We just don't know. I always say that because I had to take jujitsu classes," del Castillo told E! News. "It's so amazing when you learn how much power—we should all know that in any case."
One day Emilia is at the top of the world and the next, tragedy strikes and she's desperate to find the truth and protect herself at all costs. It's a drama full of intrigue, action, conspiracies and straight-up gasp-inducing twists. See for yourself in the trailer above and be sure to watch E! News' interview with del Castillo for more on her new character.
The first season of Ingobernable drops on Netflix on Friday, March 24. Pedro Pablo Ibarra "Pitpol" and Jose Luis Garcia Agraz serve as directors.