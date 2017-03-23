Get ready to meet Emilia Urquiza (Kate del Castillo), the first lady of Mexico in Ingobernable. Emilia has big plans to improve her country, but things don't exactly turn out the way she'd expect, partly thanks to her husband, President Diego Nava (Erik Hayser). She's leaving him, but in a Scandal-like twist, the divorce doesn't go through…thanks to death.

Ingobernable is the first Spanish-language original drama for Netflix. "I feel so lucky that Netflix supports me in so many ways and they've been supportive throughout my situation and bringing the show to the United States…I'm very grateful for that," del Castillo told E! News.