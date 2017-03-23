John Cena Powerslams the "Whisper Challenge" With Jimmy Fallon

Is there anything John Cena can't do?

The professional wrestler added yet another victory to his arsenal Wednesday night when he joined Jimmy Fallon for a round of his signature "Whisper Challenge."

Perfect for playing at home, contestants take turns listening to loud music on a pair of headphones while their competitor reads a word or phrase off of a hidden card. The player who can't hear has to guess the word, though if often is a lot more difficult then it sounds. However, that wasn't the cast this time around.