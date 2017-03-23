Rachel Lindsay got a little help for her The Bachelorette group date in the form of Ellen DeGeneres. The new Bachelorette star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with six of her suitors and dropped some scoop…in addition to making contestants dance shirtless for money from the audience.

Around 30 guys started on The Bachelorette and Rachel, well, Rachel has a hard time with names.

"I am not good with names at all, but I'm trying to make an effort. I appreciate that these guys are here for me and I'm grateful, so I say their names three times in my head over, and over, and over again before I meet them," Rachel told the talk show host.