Sia Steps Out in Public and Doesn't Hide Her Face

Sia was spotted at LAX Wednesday without her signature oversized wigs, letting everyone see her typically concealed face. The "Cheap Thrills" songstress kept her look casual, opting for Kenzo sweatpants and a cropped sweatshirt for her long flight ahead. Sia was headed to Dubai where she is scheduled to perform this weekend.
Getting a glimpse of the Australian singer's face is a rare treat, as she usually keeps her identity concealed during concerts and interviews. The 41-year-old "Breathe Me" singer spoke to Nightline's Chris Conley about why she hides her face, and of course she did it with her back turned to him. "I don't want to be famous, or recognizable," she explained. "I don't want to be critiqued about the way that I look on the Internet."
Sia's music video co-star Maddie Ziegler also opened up to E! News about her anonymity. "She only covers her face for appearances, for performances and things," Ziegler shared. "It could be weird if she just wore a wig talking to her friends." She added, "I think she just wants to be known for like a great artist rather than just being known for her face or something. What I love about her is she so in love with dance that she makes that the main focus."
Sounds like an understandable reason to us! Of course, there are moments when he face accidentally sneaks out of her massive wigs. During a concert in Colorado last summer, a big gust of wind had its way with Sia's wig and gave the audience a quick peek at her face.
Sia's tactics extend beyond wigs, too. She has been seen using brown paper bags and silver masks to maintain anonymity. "You know I was at Target the other day buying a hose and nobody recognized me—and my song was on the radio," the star said. "And I thought, OK, this experiment is working."