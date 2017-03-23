Kate Walsh Answers Shady Questions About Shonda Rhimes

With more than a decade spent working with creator, writer and producer Shonda Rhimes on Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, the actress knows a thing or two about working with the TV titan.
As to be expected, Andy Cohen wasted no time tapping into Walsh's knowledge during her appearance on his show, Watch What Happens Live, Wednesday night. However, he got the dirt with help from the sassy—and shady—"Shonda Anaconda."
First question, what was the worst gift Rhimes ever gave the cast? "We once got I think just a box of potpourri," she recalled. "We were like, 'Really? We just won every award known to man, but that's cool.'"
Next, when did Walsh think her boss had "jumped the shark" on the show, or in other words, took things to a new level for attention?
"I guess you could argue the bomb episode, but that was like the one that made it everything, that made Grey's Anatomy," Walsh answered, referring to two episodes in the show's Season 2, which featured a man in surgery with a ticking bomb lodged in his chest.
"I'd say she jumped that shark, but then we rode it all the way to the top."
As the final prompt, Walsh had to answer the shadiest thing she ever heard Rhimes say about another actor. Unfortunately, she kept her response very generic.
"There was a 'no a-hole' policy [on Private Practice]," she revealed.
