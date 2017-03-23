Can't you just imagine the modeling expertise everyone on AGT is going to gain just from being in the same room as Banks and Klum? And we're already writing fan fiction about the arguments we're pretty sure Banks and Cowell are going to have.

This is going to be fun, especially considering how important this job apparently is to the supermodel.

"Since I was a little girl, I've been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible," Banks said in a press release about the news of her hiring. "I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone's home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true."