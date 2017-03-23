If you plan on wearing a bathing suit this spring, the thought of exposing your love handles has probably crossed your mind.

We get it: You're full of self-love, but when it comes to bikini season, little is left to the imagination. So even if you don't normally mind that stubborn layer of fat camped out on your midsection, you're more than willing to put in a little extra work into that area right about now. Thankfully, Erin Oprea (a.k.a. Carrie Underwood's trainer) has got you with four simple-yet-effective, ab-targeting moves that can be easily sprinkled into your regular workouts a few times a week.

"Just remember: You can do a ton of ab work, but it's not going to matter unless you're eating clean and throwing some cardio in there, too," said the pro.