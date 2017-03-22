Dean McDermott is attempting to move on from the drama.

E! News can confirm that Tori Spelling's husband has settled a disagreement over unpaid spousal support with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace outside of court. McDermott and Eustace, who were married for 13 years between up until 2006 and share 18-year-old son Jack McDermott together, reached a financial agreement after appearing in court on March 9.

Eustace filed an affidavit on Jan. 25 claiming the reality television star hadn't paid eight installments of spousal support since July 1, 2016, amounting to $6,000 plus interest as well as attorney fees. She claimed McDermott owes her "moving forward from February 1, 2017 100,800 in monthlies until July 1, 2020."

A source tells E! News that Mary Jo received a payment of $6,000 from Dean last Monday, and another $2,500 is due at the end of the month. Our insider explains that the payments will continue until the agreed upon amount is reached in full.