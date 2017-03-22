It's the thought that counts, right?

Shortly before Nancy Kerrigan made her debut on Dancing With the Stars, one fellow Olympic athlete decided to send their well wishes on social media.

"So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan!" fellow Team USA skater Kristi Yamaguchi shared on Twitter. "Can't wait to see you grace the ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS."

Sure, it's a common expression many of us are guilty of using. But unfortunately, Nancy was attacked before the 1994 Winter Olympics. Her right leg—that also served as her landing leg—was seriously injured forcing her to withdraw from the United States championships.

As you likely could have guessed, the Internet had a field day with the comments and didn't hold back with the sass.