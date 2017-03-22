Not Even the Pope Can Resist Loving This Little Girl Who Tried to Steal His Hat

Pope Francis

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Cool Pope strikes again!

A sneaky little girl has taken the internet (and the Vatican) by storm after she attempted to snatch Pope Francis' hat right off the top of his head. It all started when the Pontiff stepped out to greet those at St. Peter's Square in Rome on Wednesday, and as is customary, went to kiss one of his youngest visitors on the cheek. 

But to everyone's surprise, the little girl couldn't help but yank the small white cap, known as a zucchetto, sitting atop Pope Francis' head. The Roman Catholic leader was thoroughly amused by the encounter and cracked up laughing. He promptly took back his zucchetto, but not before flashing one of his signature, good-natured smiles. 

The mischievous tourist has since been identified as 3-year-old Estella Westrick, and her godfather was the one who took her to meet the Pope.

Mountain Butorac shared the now-viral video to his Twitter, writing, "Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat!"

Estella hails from Atlanta, Georgia and was visiting Italy with her family when he offered to take them to Vatican City. Butorac explained to CNN, "Right before she went up she was a little nervous. Then she stole his hat. It was hilarious. Everyone was laughing, including the Pope."

"It's her first full day in Rome," he added. "Who knows what she will get up to tomorrow?"

We can only imagine!

Watch the video above and prepare to have your day made. 

