Cool Pope strikes again!

A sneaky little girl has taken the internet (and the Vatican) by storm after she attempted to snatch Pope Francis' hat right off the top of his head. It all started when the Pontiff stepped out to greet those at St. Peter's Square in Rome on Wednesday, and as is customary, went to kiss one of his youngest visitors on the cheek.

But to everyone's surprise, the little girl couldn't help but yank the small white cap, known as a zucchetto, sitting atop Pope Francis' head. The Roman Catholic leader was thoroughly amused by the encounter and cracked up laughing. He promptly took back his zucchetto, but not before flashing one of his signature, good-natured smiles.

The mischievous tourist has since been identified as 3-year-old Estella Westrick, and her godfather was the one who took her to meet the Pope.