If you thought Marriage Boot Camp was intense, please let us direct you to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. And then if you think that's as intense as it gets, please continue on to the latest iteration—Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition—for the real drama.

Marriage is tricky, of course, but sometimes it's nothing compared to the strife that can exist between family members, especially when some of those family members are reality TV stars.

E! News has the exclusive trailer for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition, which features such reality stars as Farrah Abraham and Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett facing off against their family members.