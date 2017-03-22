If you thought Marriage Boot Camp was intense, please let us direct you to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. And then if you think that's as intense as it gets, please continue on to the latest iteration—Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition—for the real drama.
Marriage is tricky, of course, but sometimes it's nothing compared to the strife that can exist between family members, especially when some of those family members are reality TV stars.
E! News has the exclusive trailer for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition, which features such reality stars as Farrah Abraham and Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett facing off against their family members.
In Kendra's case, she hasn't spoken to her mom in two years, and the trailer above shows their confrontation over the Kendra On Top star's public past.
"What made you OK with me f—king every guy?" Kendra asks.
"Yeah, a mother wants her daughter to be a whore," her mom responds in the clip.
Later, Kendra's in tears.
"Every time I have happiness, she's there to kill me!" she yells.
Drama also unfolds between Abraham and both of her parents, football player Chad Ochocinco and his mom, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brothers.
"Will they mend or end their relationships for good?" the announcer asks, and we have to know the answer. Will they mend or end?! We'll just have to tune in to find out.
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.