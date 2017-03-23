Well, she's not the only one to have a very poetic explanation as to why she doesn't take issue with nudity on TV or in movies, but her extraordinarily high comfort level, as seen in Girls, certainly did nothing to end the discussion about how much is too much, why female nudity is so much more prevalent than male nudity, whether that's unfair, is any nudity really necessary...

Etc.

But the politics of it are one thing. Then there are the actors themselves, the ones who actually have to decide whether taking their clothes off is right for them. Some stars tried it once, or a few times early on, and decided they were over it for whatever reason. And yet others have seemingly had no qualms about showing skin for their art, so long as it makes sense, leaving it up to the hoi polloi to make a big deal about it.

Or, even when there is a qualm, they shake it off and power through.