A little Vitamin D never hurt anybody!

As Teresa Giudice nears the one-year anniversary of husband Joe Giudice entering federal prison, she flew to Boca Raton, Florida for some fun in the sun with her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars.

The 44-year-old mother of four showcased her impressive physique on Instagram Wednesday, sporting a teal bikini and gold body chain that accentuated her rock-solid abs and toned legs.

Teresa captioned the sexy shot, which pictured her posing on a balcony overlooking a body of water, "Loving the Sun☀️#yoga #vitamind #namaste."

Also along for the springtime getaway is Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, as well as Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. The fab foursome headed to the Sunshine State to film scenes for their Bravo reality series and celebrate Melissa's 38th birthday.