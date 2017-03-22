Zoe Saldana's career is out of this world—literally.

The actress will reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, out May 5. The movie reunites Saldana with Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), and it introduces new characters played by Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha), Kurt Russell (Ego) and Chris Sullivan (Taserface).

"We'll have a lot more comedy, a lot more action, a lot more heart. I feel that sequels are meant for that. If you can't aim for a sequel to be better than your first movie then you really shouldn't be doing a sequel," she told E! News' Zuri Hall Monday. "James Gunn has just a lot more to say about the Guardians of the Galaxy, and he really went to town with this storyline."