It's been nearly a year since Michael Strahan departed Live! With Kelly and Michael, leaving co-host Kelly Ripa behind without a permanent partner. His decision to move to Good Morning America full-time left the 9 a.m. morning show as Live! With Kelly.

Since Strahan left an open seat, Ripa has been rotating various celebrities, journalists and musicians to fill his role. Jerry O'Connell, Christian Slater, Anderson Cooper and Mark Consuelos have guest co-hosted the most out of all the candidates, leading many to believe that any of these men could be the next permanent fixture...but does she really need a permanent co-host?

Live! With Kelly's ever-rotating lineup has kept viewers on their toes, giving them the opportunity to judge a new face each and every time. Does this celebrity have good chemistry? Does she seem awkward?