How The Hunger Games Revolutionized Female-Led Blockbusters

The debut of Pitch Perfect was well under way when Hunger Games stole the show, but it's (probably) not a coincidence that The Bellas gained such a cult following just a few months after Katniss. The correlation of Elizabeth Banksgoing from the Effie Trinket standout star to eventually directing Pitch's sequel shouldn't be ignored, either. The first installment, which was a veritable steal to make, garnered a surprising (and awesome) $113 million at the box office. Sure, there were men among the cast, but we're pretty sure none of those theatergoers were turning out to see anyone but Anna Kendrick and her fellow ladies.

Next came what can aptly be describe as the Spring of Women. The first half of 2015 was an incredible time for female-led flicks—that it came in just the amount of time it would take to conceptualize, write and produce a new movie, post-Hunger Games, well, that's probably not a coincidence. This period was marked with the follow-up to Pitch Perfect, which made $70 million during its first weekend in theaters and quickly crossed the coveted $100 million mark, and the kickoff to the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

On the outset, a slightly sexist and often times unsettling romantic drama about BDSM might not exactly scream feminism! But, debatable content aside, Dakota Johnson is the face of this movie. Her talent carries the entire thing, and it was her character that most audience members came to see. Audience members who are, it's worth pointing out, almost entirely women. To greenlight a franchise like Fifty Shades is to acknowledge that the female population is one worth hedging your bets on. We don't have to explain how well that turned out.