Marc Anthony Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Mariana Downing

Marc Anthony is making things as official as you can in Hollywood, which is by debuting as a couple on the red carpet.

The 48-year-old singer proudly posed with girlfriend Mariana Downing, and it was all for his Maestro Cares Foundation. The 21-year-old model, who was featured in A$AP Rocky's "Everyday" music video, rocked a white dress with metallic and gold embellishments along with her hair pulled back. Her look was finalized with gold earrings.

The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer smiled for photos in a midnight blue suit and tie.