Say Goodbye to The Princess Diaries and Ferris Bueller's Day Off: Here's What's Leaving Netflix in April

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ellie Kemper

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lena Dunham, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Lena Dunham: I'm Not a "Hypocrite" Because I Lost Weight

Taraji P. Henson, Nia Long

Nia Long's Rep Calls Taraji P. Henson Feud "Complete Nonsense"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
New Logo, Netflix

Netflix

We're all about Netflix and chill these days, but sometimes Netflix actually has zero chill.

Case in point: It's trimming the fat and getting rid of what might be your favorite film of all time. 

Get ready to part ways with The Princess Diaries and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and don't you dare start streaming Ally McBeal. These are just a few of the titles that made their way onto the cut list come April.

So what else should we prepare to go missing from the streaming app next month? Fret not, we've got the full list below:

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Netflix's Gilmore Girls Revival

April 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Image via Warner Bros.
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky

Julie Andrews, The Princess Diaries movie still

WALT DISNEY PRODUCTIONS

April 3

Collateral Damage
The Circle

April 7

Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad: Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender

Cool Runnings, John Candy

Walt Disney Pictures

Of course, with every closed chapter, another one begins. Netflix will bring a slew of new titles to our televisions in April, too:

April 1

A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Boy Bye
Born To Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin'
Scooby-Doo
Schindler's List
Something's Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man

April 2

The D Train

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)

Louie, Louis C.K.

Eric Leibowitz / FX

April 6

Disney's The BFG

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)
Win It All (Netflix original film)

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings

April 10

Documentary Now: Season 2

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now

April 12

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)

April 15

Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam (Netflix original)

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Sand Castle (Netflix original film)
Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)
The Prestige
Tramps (Netflix original film)

Lupita Nyong'o, Madina Nalwanga, Queen of Katwe

Walt Disney Pictures

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings

April 25

Disney's Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)

April 28

A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Rodney King (Netflix original film)
Small Crimes (Netflix original film)

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3

TAGS/ Netflix , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again