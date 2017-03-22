Netflix
We're all about Netflix and chill these days, but sometimes Netflix actually has zero chill.
Case in point: It's trimming the fat and getting rid of what might be your favorite film of all time.
Get ready to part ways with The Princess Diaries and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and don't you dare start streaming Ally McBeal. These are just a few of the titles that made their way onto the cut list come April.
So what else should we prepare to go missing from the streaming app next month? Fret not, we've got the full list below:
April 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Image via Warner Bros.
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
WALT DISNEY PRODUCTIONS
April 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
April 7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
April 9
Hero
April 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
April 14
The Lazarus Effect
April 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
April 17
American Dad: Season 6
April 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
April 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender
Walt Disney Pictures
Of course, with every closed chapter, another one begins. Netflix will bring a slew of new titles to our televisions in April, too:
April 1
A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Boy Bye
Born To Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin'
Scooby-Doo
Schindler's List
Something's Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man
April 2
The D Train
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)
Eric Leibowitz / FX
April 6
Disney's The BFG
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)
Win It All (Netflix original film)
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings
April 10
Documentary Now: Season 2
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now
April 12
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)
April 15
Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam (Netflix original)
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Sand Castle (Netflix original film)
Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)
The Prestige
Tramps (Netflix original film)
Walt Disney Pictures
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings
April 25
Disney's Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)
April 28
A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Rodney King (Netflix original film)
Small Crimes (Netflix original film)
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3