We're all about Netflix and chill these days, but sometimes Netflix actually has zero chill.

Case in point: It's trimming the fat and getting rid of what might be your favorite film of all time.

Get ready to part ways with The Princess Bride and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and don't you dare start streaming Ally McBeal. These are just a few of the titles that made their way onto the cut list come April.

So what else should we prepare to go missing from the streaming app next month? Fret not, we've got the full list below: