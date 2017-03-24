"What?"

Megan (Christine Evangelista) gets a major surprise on this Sunday's The Arrangement. After bumping into Daisy (Brit Morgan), the director she met in Italy, she agrees to go on an adventure with her and the two end up on the set of a porno.

Daisy explains to Megan that she wants to do stories about "real people" and "porn is just real," which is why she wanted to go to the set. While the two are observing the setup, one of the actresses (Jenny Wade) recognizes Megan.

The woman asks Megan, "Oh my God, are you Megan Morrison? I'm Megan Whoreison."