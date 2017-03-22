J Balvin Is Giving Fans the Opportunity to Collaborate With Him

This might just be a fan's biggest dream.
If you love J Balvinand ever wished you could be on a song with him, then here's your chance.
The singer has teamed up with Buchanan's Whisky to give the unique opportunity to aspiring musicians, producers, and all music fans to collaborate with him on the "Es Nuestro Momento" track. SoundCloud powers the contest and has made available Balvin's acapella vocals for people to integrate into their very own unique song.
Balvin hopes that this contest will inspire people to pursue their passion and celebrate their successes while honoring the greatness of the Hispanic community and their positive influence in the mainstream.
Following the launch of the contest last month, music fans (21+) created their own version of Balvin's latest "Es Nuestro Momento" song for a chance to win a trip to the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Balvin is now giving music fans across genres, the power to choose the next rising star by voting for their favorite version of the song from now through April 7th. Balvin will then choose the final winner and will announce the winning track via his social media on April 19.
Recently, the singer, Pitbull and Camila Cabello debuted the Spanish version of their song, "Hey Ma."
"I think the universe works perfectly. I wasn't looking for a feature like this because you know, everyone is just working really hard. They called me like, ‘We want you on this song.' Of course, with no hesitations. Camila Cabello, she's great. Pitbull has always been great—he represents Latinos," Balvin said to E! News. "We did two versions, the Spanish and the English one. I can't wait for the English one because Spanish is my market. So for the English one, I want to see how people react to it."