J Balvin Is Giving Fans the Opportunity to Collaborate With Him

This might just be a fan's biggest dream.

If you love J Balvinand ever wished you could be on a song with him, then here's your chance.

The singer has teamed up with Buchanan's Whisky to give the unique opportunity to aspiring musicians, producers, and all music fans to collaborate with him on the "Es Nuestro Momento" track. SoundCloud powers the contest and has made available Balvin's acapella vocals for people to integrate into their very own unique song.