After years of people confusing the two, Rupert Grint has finally come clean about Ed Sheeran: the singer is just a figment of his imagination.
The Snatch actor joined MTV and opened up about the startling news, revealing how he needed to find a way to make some magic of his own following the end of Harry Potter. Thus, he created the singer "with the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair."
He continued, "So I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel. I called him Ed, Ed Sheeran, such a weird name...I just didn't expect everyone to think he was real! He became my greatest acting achievement and the bane of my existence."
Of course, we can't help but wonder about all the little things that make up Ed: his awkwardness, his love of cats and his best friend Taylor Swift .
"I hate cats, all of them," Rupert explained. "Mine, Taylor's. I'm f--king allergic to them."
Though the actor promised it was the end of Ed as he ripped off his fake tattoo sleeves, screaming that he could no longer handle the two personalities, he was eventually convinced that's it not about him. The world needs both of them—Rupert and his amazing acting and his ice cream truck, and Ed and his soulful ballads.
Fortunately, Rupert eventually got back to what we all love and know: the lyrics to "Thinking Out Loud."
Thank you, Rupert, thank you.