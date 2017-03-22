After years of people confusing the two, Rupert Grint has finally come clean about Ed Sheeran: the singer is just a figment of his imagination.

The Snatch actor joined MTV and opened up about the startling news, revealing how he needed to find a way to make some magic of his own following the end of Harry Potter. Thus, he created the singer "with the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair."

He continued, "So I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel. I called him Ed, Ed Sheeran, such a weird name...I just didn't expect everyone to think he was real! He became my greatest acting achievement and the bane of my existence."