Matt Bomer and Simon Halls' good deeds are not going unnoticed.

The Hollywood power couple will be honored with the Ambassador of Children Award at Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove's upcoming Norma Jean Gala for their work on behalf of children and families in need.

"We are so honored to be recognized by Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove in this way and are in awe of the work that they do to support children and families in need," Bomer and Halls said in a joint statement. "Our family is the centerpiece of our lives, and we understand firsthand how important it is to provide each and every child with the tools they need to succeed. We are thrilled to be involved with an organization that fights so fiercely for this cause, and are looking forward to a wonderful evening of celebrating their work."

The two have been married for six years and have three sons together.