Consider this a case of art imitating life.

With Fox's new event series Shots Fired, co-creators Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood set out to create a 10-episode exploration of our struggling criminal justice system through the lens of one small Southern town's reaction to two racially-charged shootings. When African-American Sheriff's deputy Joshua Beck (Mack Wilds) shoots and kills an unarmed white college student, the Department of Justice sends in the cavalry in the form of seasoned investigator Ashe Akino (Sanaa Lathan) and young prosecutor Preston Terry (Stephan James), both of whom are African-American themselves.

Almost immediately after arriving in the small North Carolina town, the neglected murder of an African-American teen is brought to light, cluing the pair in on the fact that things are not as they seem and the cover-up just may involve some of the state's most powerful people.

For the stars of the event series, the reversal of circumstances in the officer-involved shooting from the onslaught of real-world tragedies that made headlines during the filming of Shots Fired just may be the thing to get people who might not otherwise to sit up and pay attention.