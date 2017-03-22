No matter what, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids will always come first.

It's been two months since the former couple hired a private judge to deal with their divorce and custody issues. The negotiations are ongoing, but it seems they're closer to reaching a resolution, as Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, are once again communicating for the first time in a while.

"Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It's not as tense as it had been," a source tells E! News. "They are focused on the kids and working to do what's best for them."

Needless to say, it's been a busy six months for the Jolie-Pitts.