Magazine covers are often dedicated to it. Products are promoted around it. Britney Spears even sang a lyric about it. We're talking about celebrity weight loss.

In Hollywood, what begins as a highly personal process can snowball into a month-long tabloid beat, a red carpet obsession and, for many female stars, a winding maze of public criticism.

For an industry that often demands its own version of physical perfection, life can be a relentless tug-of-war for the women who don't fit the mold. As experienced by the likes of Lena Dunham, Jennifer Hudson and more famous figures, when women do appear to shift their weight for whichever personal reason, it often continues to fan the body shaming flames instead of extinguishing them.

As the princess of pop perfectly captured such a catch-22 in her "Piece of Me" lyric, "I'm Mrs. 'She's too big, now she's too thin.'"