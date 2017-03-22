The Love Actually cast is back for another trailer, and this time we're getting an even bigger look at what's to come from their reunion short film Red Nose Day Actually.
The new trailer begins the same way the first one did, with Andrew Lincoln reprising his role as the beloved cue card holder. In the new installment, however, he hands off to different co-stars who continue the message.
"On Red Nose Day, we'll meet again in Red Nose Day Actually. (Because on Red Nose Day unexpected things happen," the cue cards read. "Tune in to see what happened to everyone, and, amongst other things, which one of us has aged best."
After Keira Knightley holds up the cards, she hands off to Hugh Grant whose signs read, "One thing's for sure...It's not Colin Firth."
Grant transfers to Liam Neeson, whose cards read, "I think it's obviously Liam isn't it?"
"Whatever—I've grown up," Thomas Brodie-Sangster's sign reads. Fans will recall he played young Sam in the original film.
"So have I," Olivia Olson's card reads. Olson played young Sam's crush, Joanna.
"I really haven't," Bill Nighy adds.
Watch the video above to see which star aged most gracefully and to get a glimpse of the cast back together again!
The Red Nose Day Actually special will premiere on BBC 1 in the U.K. on March 24 and will re-air on NBC in the U.S. on May 25. Are you excited for it? Sound off in the comments!
