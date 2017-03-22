Coco Reveals She's Still Breastfeeding Chanel at 15 Months

Coco's daughter Chanel is the soundest sleeper!

The 38-year-old reality star shared adorable videos of her baby girl napping on Snapchat for fans to see just how precious she really is. "Every day I can't wait for nap time because all of these snuggles and love," Coco narrated in one clip, whispering so her daughter wouldn't wake up.

In the videos Chanel naps in a pink and white polka dot onesie while her mom lies next to her in a purple tank top. Coco also shares personal information about her mothering methods, revealing whether she still breastfeeds her daughter. "The main question I get from mothers is am I still breastfeeding and the answer is yes, she's 15 months and still going strong," Coco noted.