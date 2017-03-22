Coco Reveals She's Still Breastfeeding Chanel at 15 Months

Coco's daughter Chanel is the soundest sleeper!

The 38-year-old reality star shared adorable videos of her baby girl napping on Snapchat for fans to see just how precious she really is. "Every day I can't wait for nap time because all of these snuggles and love," Coco narrated in one clip, whispering so her daughter wouldn't wake up.

In the videos Chanel naps in a pink and white polka dot onesie while her mom lies next to her in a purple tank top. Coco also shares personal information about her mothering methods, revealing whether she still breastfeeds her daughter. "The main question I get from mothers is am I still breastfeeding and the answer is yes, she's 15 months and still going strong," Coco noted.

Coco and husband Ice-T have been having a blast raising Chanel, who already is becoming a sassy little girl! "She seriously bit me the other night, too," Ice-T told E! News at an event celebrating Law & Order: SVU's 400th-episode milestone and its TV Guide magazine cover.

"So I'm laying on the bed...she's picking my fingers and all that and my finger managed to get into her mouth and she just [bites] and I'm like, 'Yo!' Like, 'What's really good?'" 

Their daughter's teeth are coming in, too, so we can imagine that it was a little bit painful! "This week, she got four molars in one day," Coco told E! News. "In one day! I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'What?'"

Little Chanel could give viral star Charlie a run for his money!

