High drama in Hong Kong for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Everything came back to what Dorit Kemsley dubbed "pantygate"¬—you know, that time Erika Girardi showed up to a party without any underwear and Dorit's husband couldn't stop looking.
Erika and Dorit squared off on the junk boat and then again at a dinner disaster, second only to the infamous dinner party from hell (never forget Allison DuBois), and somehow Erika unleashed it all at Eileen Davidson. Eileen tried to make a "hyperbolic statement" to help Erika try and listen to Dorit's apology, but Erika wasn't having it.
Eileen said it's not like Dorit killed Erika's kid, which struck a cord with Erika whose son is a police officer in Los Angeles. "You don't know what I deal with at night," Erika said through tears. "That's really insensitive. Your kid's not out there. Don't you ever do that again. Don't you ever talk about anyone that puts on a uniform and defends or serves their public. F--k you for that."
On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Erika told host Andy Cohen that watching back she realized Eileen's intent "was innocent."
"I overreacted," she said.
Eileen took to her blog to discuss the event.
"Last week, I said that we as a group don't do well on boats. Let's add restaurants to that list. It got heated. It got ugly. I felt like I needed to step in only when I saw Dorit was genuinely trying to apologize. Erika was not in the place to hear that. I didn't feel it was right at that point not to try to help to find a resolution," Eileen wrote. "When will I learn?"
"What I said was a hyperbolic statement intended to mean, ‘It's not as big of a deal as it could be.' This was for some perspective when Erika said nothing Dorit could do would make it right. I never, ever, EVER considered that Erika would take it as me disrespecting her or her son," Eileen wrote. "Nothing could be further from the truth. I felt absolutely awful. After the initial shock, I realized that there were some more things going on to lead Erika to that reaction. She was absolutely right, I don't know how that must feel, but I have tremendous respect for the sacrifices her son makes and the sacrifices of her whole family."
