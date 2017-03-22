This looks like something we won't want to miss.
After a three-year hiatus from the big and small screens, Lindsay Lohan is stepping back in front of the cameras to hilariously meddle with other people's Internet lives.
As a self-proclaimed social media savant, the 30-year-old will secretly control other people's digital accounts on The Anti-Social Network.
"I love social media. I am social media," she said in a teaser tweeted late Tuesday. "Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around—especially near me. I decided I'm going to hijack your social media—your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter—all of it for 24 hours."
As Lohan secretly wreaks havoc on her victim's accounts, the individual will be tasked with three challenges. If they comply, prizes await.
?RT? if you are excited about my new show ? pic.twitter.com/rNjR47Ngkd— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 22, 2017
"I've decided to dare people to really question how much their social media is worth," she concluded. "I am really good."
According to Entertainment Weekly, the project is currently being shopped to networks. If picked up, it would mark Lohan's first television project since Lifetime's 2012 TV movie, Liz & Dick and her 2014 docuseries with Oprah Winfrey on OWN.
In recent years, the former child star has been living abroad and has passionately campaigned online to star as Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney redux. She landed a role in an upcoming horror film, The Shadow Within, which is currently in post-production.
As Lohan said, "I'm back, bitches."