"You are in breach."
Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is putting her contract on the line when she stops talking to boyfriend Kyle West (Josh Henderson) on this Sunday's episode of The Arrangement.
After learning she's been replaced by another actress in The Kill Plan, Megan refuses to talk to Kyle and ignores all of his calls and texts. But she soon learns from her agent Leslie (Autumn Reeser) that by not talking to Kyle, she's in "breach" of her $10 million contract.
E!
When Leslie tells Megan she "shouldn't blame Kyle" for being replaced, Megan explains she's not blaming him, she's just "taking some time."
"Listen, you signed a $10 million contract to be with the guy, now you won't talk to him, so you are in breach," Leslie tells Megan.
Take a look at The Arrangement clip above to see Leslie tell Megan how many days she's allowed to go without talking to Kyle!
