"You are in breach."

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is putting her contract on the line when she stops talking to boyfriend Kyle West (Josh Henderson) on this Sunday's episode of The Arrangement.

After learning she's been replaced by another actress in The Kill Plan, Megan refuses to talk to Kyle and ignores all of his calls and texts. But she soon learns from her agent Leslie (Autumn Reeser) that by not talking to Kyle, she's in "breach" of her $10 million contract.