Was that not the most fun you've had in a while?
The Flash and Supergirl just got together for a musical extravaganza, and in a lot of ways, it was everything we'd ever dreamed of. Sure, we could have used more songs, and more singing from the likes of Jeremy Jordan and Carlos Valdes, but that doesn't change the fact that what we did get was great.
As it turned out, Darren Criss' Music Meister was "just kind of f—king with us," as Grant Gustin put it when we talked to him before the DC superhero PaleyFest panel. He was simply just trying to teach Barry and Kara (Melissa Benoist) a little lesson about how important it is to keep love in their lives, no matter what's going on or who's dying or whatever.
"I think it's such a beautiful message, and it's what the world wants to hear right now, that love is the answer," Benoist tells us of the twist. "It's the most important thing. It's the purpose of life."
For now, his lesson worked pretty well.
"Coming out of the musical, we're good," Gustin tells us of Barry and Iris, who reunited with a kiss, a beautiful song, and a ring at the end of the episode. "Barry kind of let his fear get in the way and dictate things a little bit, which happens from time to time with Barry, but he usually is pretty true to his heart and lets love kind of dictate things, so I think Music Meister's lesson kind of helps him come from a place of love instead of fear again."
Candice Patton agrees.
"WestAllen is safe until the end of the season as far as their relationship turmoil," she says, but can't promise that wedding is in the near future. "I don't think we'll be seeing wedding bells any time soon just because we've got to deal with Iris' impending death and those other two prophecies. Central City's a mess right now. They've got other things to focus on, but it's nice to know that they are back on track, and hopefully can stay that way for a long time."
On the Supergirl front, Kara and Mon-El (Chris Wood) are back together, but they're not quite as solid as WestAllen. In last night's episode of Supergirl, Kara discovered that Mon-El had been lying about his identity, and is actually Daxam royalty, meaning he and Kara have a kind of forbidden love.
"Their timing is not the greatest," Benoist says. "Another wrench is going to be thrown into their relationship, an obstacle that they'll have to face. She's finally forgiven him, but now of course, Daxamites come and they shake things up."
The situation on The Flash is a bit more dire, because however in love Barry and Iris are, Barry still has to figure out a new way to save her life and change the future. And if you think there's any chance of the team getting out of this whole situation with Savitar unscathed, you would be wrong.
"Something tragic is going to happen at the end of the season. It has to," Patton tells us. "Whether that's my own life, Iris' own life, or someone else's is yet to be determined, but we're not going to get out of the season without someone losing their life or being badly injured or something."
"It will be major," agrees executive producer Aaron Helbing. "I mean, I think the thing is that in the rest of the season, you'll see Iris be badass, and you'll see Barry do whatever it takes, and he'll make mistakes, and he'll question who he is as a person. It's going to impact you, regardless of what happens, you will feel it deeply. I'll put it that way."
Helbing also tells us that "the goal is save Iris no matter what it costs, and everybody's on board." Hopefully, that means that the tragedy coming at the end of the season is not Iris' death, but we don't particularly want anyone else to die either. We just might never be happy.
Along with this tragedy comes the true identity of Savitar, which Patton describes as "quite a shocker." Helbing says that the show is about to really get into what has caused Savitar to be so angry at Barry.
"We'll see Savitar pretty soon, and that's kind of when we pump on the gas and you're going to figure out why he hates Barry so much," he tells us. "I mean, it's really going to hit Barry. He's a bad dude. I think he's the worst villain that we've had, and that Barry's faced, so it's going to be tremendously impactful."
At the very least, we can take solace in the fact that Barry is coming out of his musical experience with a new attitude.
"[Iris' death is] still looming, but he wants to choose hope and optimism and believe that he can find a way to keep this from happening," Gustin says. "I think reiterating to her that she's the love of his life, and giving her that ring again, and trying to say that this is all that matters, no matter what, will carry him through the rest of the season, but it's still going to be weighing him down, this fate that's supposed to happen. So we'll see. It's going to be a hard end of the season for Barry."
