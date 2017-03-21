Was that not the most fun you've had in a while?

The Flash and Supergirl just got together for a musical extravaganza, and in a lot of ways, it was everything we'd ever dreamed of. Sure, we could have used more songs, and more singing from the likes of Jeremy Jordan and Carlos Valdes, but that doesn't change the fact that what we did get was great.

As it turned out, Darren Criss' Music Meister was "just kind of f—king with us," as Grant Gustin put it when we talked to him before the DC superhero PaleyFest panel. He was simply just trying to teach Barry and Kara (Melissa Benoist) a little lesson about how important it is to keep love in their lives, no matter what's going on or who's dying or whatever.

"I think it's such a beautiful message, and it's what the world wants to hear right now, that love is the answer," Benoist tells us of the twist. "It's the most important thing. It's the purpose of life."

For now, his lesson worked pretty well.