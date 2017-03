Kristen Bell is the essence of effortless beauty.

From her street style to award shows to her NBC sitcom, The Good Place, the actress never looks overdone. And, we'll be seeing a lot more of her on the red carpet this week, thanks to her role in CHiPs, hitting theaters on March 24. Her naturally radiant looks from the press tour have not gone unnoticed either.

Since it's spring and barely-there makeup has been the trend for awhile, Kristen's beauty secrets have come at the perfect time. Love her look? Keep reading!