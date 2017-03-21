It's all in the power of parents.

While Lily Collins has learned plenty about love based on her own experiences, there are two people that have also had a huge influence on her relationships.

Look no further than parents Jill Tavelman and Phil Collins.

While appearing on The Talk, the actress was asked by Julie Chen if her famous parents influenced the guys she chooses to date. Her answer may surprise you.

"I find that I'm really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well," Lily shared on Tuesday's all-new episode. "And my mom is such a strong independent strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself and female empowerment, and it's ok to be independent and also need someone at the same time. I kinda get to be both."