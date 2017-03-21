In what certainly seems like a stab back at the newbie Housewife for the whole Xanax smoothie thing, Rinna brought up that bizarre dinner party of Dorit and PK's she was invited to way back at the start of the season. Well, Rinna wanted to know why everyone at the table got up at once the behest of the hostess and left, leaving her to sit in the yard alone. "What are you insinuating?" Kyle Richards asked.

"Were people doing coke in your bathroom?" And boom goes the dynamite! This long night in Hong Kong ain't over yet.

And while we're not saying this episode was as delightfully unreal as Camille Grammer's disastrous dinner party—nothing will ever come close to that sort of unhinged gloriousness, know that—we've got a feeling this dinner is going to go down in Real Housewives history. And we have no idea how this group rebounds from here. But we sure can't wait to see them try.

