Mastering the smoky eye is easier said than done (but it's a popular look for a reason).

You (and Jennifer Lopez) keep revisiting it because, well, it's an ideal, year-round, any-occasion option, but on the flip side it can be really messy. It doesn't have to be! "Smoky eyes are often messy because most people are using tons of powder eye shadow in a dark color," explained celeb makeup artist Melissa Murdick.

If that sounds familiar, and you've been doing yours the same old way for a while now, the pro has three new ways to perfect the trend—no mess included.