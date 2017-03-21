Ellen DeGeneres' Wine-Induced Injury, Channing Tatum's Burnt Penis and More Famous Freak Accidents

Ellen DeGeneres took a fall over the weekend, causing her to be hospitalized with a dislocated finger.

She said she'd had a couple glasses of wine at a dinner party and accidentally tripped walking up the stairs to her home. "I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong," she told her audience. 

"I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located," she joked. "It was just wrongly located is what it was."

Her little mishap got us thinking about other celebrities who have faced strange incidents that left them hospitalized or injured.

For example, remember that one time Channing Tatum burnt his penis? Or when Jimmy Fallon suffered ring avulsion?

Get the details behind these and more famous freak accidents in the gallery above!

