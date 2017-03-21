Ellen DeGeneres took a fall over the weekend, causing her to be hospitalized with a dislocated finger.

She said she'd had a couple glasses of wine at a dinner party and accidentally tripped walking up the stairs to her home. "I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong," she told her audience.

"I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located," she joked. "It was just wrongly located is what it was."