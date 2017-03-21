Disney is facing a brand-new lawsuit that isn't exactly magical.

Hollywood screenwriter and producer Gary Goldman is claiming in court documents that he originally pitched the idea for Zootopia twice over the years to the Disney company.

The suit by Gary's Esplanade Production Inc. alleges copyright infringement, breach of implied-in-fact contact, breach of confidence and unfair competition.

According to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Gary and his legal team cite various reasons as to why Disney's Zootopia is "substantially similar" to Gary's Zootopia.

"The Disney Zootopia copies substantial elements of that cartoon world, calls it ‘Zootopia,' and uses substantially similar setting, characters, dialogue, mood, pace, artwork, and although differing superficially, plot points and story structures, to express substantially similar themes," the suit claimed.