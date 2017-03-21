Oh, how time flies…

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett are celebrating the very first time they met.

Nine years ago today, the husband and wife began the journey of a lifetime together and they're both opening up about the special milestone on social media.

Earlier this afternoon, the mother of two posted a heartfelt message to her hubby about the day they first caught each other's eye during an annual Playboy golf tournament.

"9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine," she began by writing alongside a sweet photo of the two.