Lifetime just announced a whole slate of upcoming projects and boy is the list of talent involved interesting.

Never before have Cher, Melissa Joan Hart, Anjelica Houston and Yolanda Hadid been linked in one press release (we think), but each of those famous women is attached in one way or another to one of the cable net's new films and reality series.

On the movie side of things, Cher is set to executive produce and star in the original movie Flint, which tells the story of three women from the titular town in Michigan who fought to expose the wrongdoing committed against residents who were unknowingly using and drinking lead-polluted water. Because who else do you think of to dramatize an atrocity on par with Flint than the star of Burlesque? (We kid. We love you, Cher!)