Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know how to keep things spicy in the bedroom, but it involves actions outside of their home.

E! News caught up with the couple at the CHiPs premiere in Los Angeles Monday where they both sounded off on how they keep the heat burning in their marriage. "She only thinks I'm sexy when I over-tip people," Shepard revealed. "That seems to be the thing that makes her horniest, so I do that frequently."

By frequently, Shepard might have meant seldom. "I'm older so I only get aroused about once every six months," Shepard joked. "It's just physiology, so when that happens, that bi-annual arousal, I tip like a mother."

Bell echoed Shepard's sentiments and added that his seat "in the director chair" also gets her in the mood.