The more of The Voice we watch, the more we crave outtakes of The Voice. And the more outtakes of The Voice we get, the more we start to think that it must be really fun to be on The Voice.

Sure, you might get a singing career out of it, but we're pretty sure we'd be willing to fake some talent just for the opportunity to goof off with music superstars.

In today's exclusive bloopers, Blake Shelton gets in trouble for saying a bad word. Céline Dion claims to be a vampire and sings the ABCs. Gwen Stefani has a fashion crisis. Blake and Adam Levine boop each other on the nose. Luke Bryan can't do math, but Alicia Keys and DJ Khaled can dance like butterflies.