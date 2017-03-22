Celebs are no longer shy about the added luster to their hair. Whether they're rocking sew-ins, clip-ins, lace front or a wig, at the end of the day, it's only the look that matters. In case you need a recommendation, the hair pros have a solid product to start with.

"There are so many types of extensions—we love Great Lengths," said the Beauty Coach gurus. "The quality is amazing, and the bond is a keratin bond, which moves and behaves like your own hair so they stay in place without damaging your hair."

This is great news for us, because this celebrity hairstyle is achievable with any hair type. Case in point: Kim's sleek, waist-length hair creates a subtle, clean yet dramatic touch to her appearance without it being too distracting from the star's edgy street style.