It's been a week since The Bachelor finale in which Nick Viall got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, and now the couple is finally able live out their romance openly.
So what's life really like for the newly-engaged pair following show's conclusion?
E! News has learned they're living together in Los Angeles and, though a little unusual, they're getting to know each other more every day.
"Its only been a week since they've been able to be together publicly. They don't hide the fact that this is all very new. But they're putting in the work. They want this relationship to succeed," a source tells us.
"They're up front about the fact that they're getting to know each other in a very unorthodox way," our insider added. "They want to be honest about the experience."
Nonetheless, things have been going well since moving in together.
ABC
"So far, living together is going well! When they leave the house, they usually get snapped by paparazzi. Nick is more used to it, but Vanessa's been taking it in stride. It doesn't faze her. She's a very levelheaded person," our insider explained.
Vanessa uprooted her life in Montreal, Canada, and made the trek out to the West Coast to be with Nick.
"Vanessa loves living in L.A. She's getting her life going there. She has a car, and she's busy getting her foundation up and running. That takes up a lot of her time," the source revealed, noting that, "She already knew a few people in L.A., and Nick's friends have reached out to her. She's meeting new people."
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
In fact, one of the ways she's meeting new people is through Nick's time on Dancing With the Stars. "Vanessa has some dance experience, and she gives Nick tips and helps him at home," the insider shared. "Doing The Bachelor was hard on her, but this is fun."
The couple have even formed a friendship with Nick's partner Peta Murgatroyed and her fiancé, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
"As a couple, they've gotten close to Maks and Peta," another insider tells us. "He ribs Nick on camera, but Maks has actually been really supportive of him. And Peta is grateful that Vanessa is handling this so well."
Over the weekend, Nick and Vanessa even enjoyed a double-date with Maks and Peta.
"The double date was fun," Nick told E! News after performing on DWTS Monday. "I'm newly engaged, they've been engaged for a while, they just had a baby. Peta and I get along really well and actually Maks has been great. As a newly engaged couple, it's always nice have a couple to hang out with and have fun."