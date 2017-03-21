It's been a week since The Bachelor finale in which Nick Viall got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, and now the couple is finally able live out their romance openly.

So what's life really like for the newly-engaged pair following show's conclusion?

E! News has learned they're living together in Los Angeles and, though a little unusual, they're getting to know each other more every day.

"Its only been a week since they've been able to be together publicly. They don't hide the fact that this is all very new. But they're putting in the work. They want this relationship to succeed," a source tells us.