We are closer than ever to meeting Beyoncé's twin bundles of joy.

E! News has an exclusive update about the music superstar's second pregnancy, and how she's embracing every aspect along the way. A source admits that although Bey is having a "harder time this pregnancy with keeping up her energy," she isn't letting it ruin the experience.

"She loves being pregnant," our insider adds.

The Lemonade artist has maintained her typically health-conscious diet, but the source tells E! News, "She splurges when she wants to and hasn't taken her weight gain as a negative thing. She is a confident women in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it."