We are closer than ever to meeting Beyoncé's twin bundles of joy.
E! News has an exclusive update about the music superstar's second pregnancy, and how she's embracing every aspect along the way. A source admits that although Bey is having a "harder time this pregnancy with keeping up her energy," she isn't letting it ruin the experience.
"She loves being pregnant," our insider adds.
The Lemonade artist has maintained her typically health-conscious diet, but the source tells E! News, "She splurges when she wants to and hasn't taken her weight gain as a negative thing. She is a confident women in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it."
And yes, the Carter family knows the sex of their babies-to-be but (as expected) are staying mum. That hasn't stopped the Beyhive from diving deep into a few conspiracy theories, though...
On her marriage to Jay Z, our insider explains the all-star couple is still in the best place. "The love [between Jay Z and Beyoncé] is authentic and real," the source shares, adding, "Jay is a good dad and husband. He'd do anything for Bey."
For those heading to the desert for Coachella next month, we have some new insight into the reason why the pregnant star pulled out of headlining the music festival.
We're told Bey "wanted to play Coachella," but because her doctors advised to not push herself, as our source explained she "always" does, she delayed her performance until 2018.
Besides, we might have two Carter mini-me's to gush over by that time anyway!