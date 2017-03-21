As festival seasons change, so should your wardrobe choices.

It's that time of the year again, which means it's time to pull out all your must-haves from last year's romp, recycle them appropriately then get the now-empty closet space ready for the annual swap.

In 2016, celebs like Emma Roberts, Chanel Iman and Jamie Chung were sporting statement sunglasses, dangling drop earrings and crossbody bags, but, you guessed it, those festival staples just won't cut it this April onward.

So get out with the old and in with the new, and update yourself using this 2017 festival season swaps guide.