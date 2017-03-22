Of course, this doesn't mean that the women of Hollywood are going to slowly start looking more and more like bodybuilders; this movement is all about that ever-dreaded word moderation. Take it from one Kate Upton, she of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition fame, of course—the model decided to buck that old SI trend and embrace strength over all else, but she did it with a healthy dose of caution.

"I know that a lot of women are nervous that they'll bulk up from weight training, but if you do it the right way, it's so not true," she assured E! News. " I love it so much because I think that it makes me stronger, it gives me more energy to be able to work long days, or more energy to be able to work a long day and then come home to my puppies and get to play with them. I really enjoy being strong in my life. That's my favorite workout."

That begs the next question, of course: How do we, the non-Jennifer Lawrences, the non-Kate Uptons, the non-Emma Stones, jump on this bandwagon? First, we would all do well to remember that while this may be sweeping Tinseltown, it's already been going strong in the rest of the world. Many of Oprea's clients in her Tennessee headquarters have been signing up for her brand of weight training because, as she puts it, "You want to be able to play with your kids."

"When you're just skinny you don't necessarily feel your best," she said. "I think you feel better when you're stronger."