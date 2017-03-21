This is how to turn your home into an international getaway.

After experiencing John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Marrakech vacation from the comfort of your couch, you're probably experiencing some wanderlust. Filled with timeless textiles and golden arches, the couple's adventures are a Pinterest board in its own right.

Imagine if you could turn this North African escape into your own personal paradise without ever leaving your living room. You can. After a long day, you can look forward to settling into the comfort of your Moroccan-inspired home with our carefully selected décor pieces.